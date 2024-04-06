US-Bangla adds another Airbus A330-300 to its fleet

One of the Airbus A330-300 of US-Bangla Airlines at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Courtesy

US-Bangla Airlines has expanded its fleet with a second Airbus A330-300 today (6 April).

The Airbus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:30am from Guangzhou, China.

The newly added Airbus has a seating capacity of 436.

Senior officials of US-Bangla Airlines formally accepted the newly integrated aircraft, reads a press statement.

As part of future plans with the new addition, Airbus will operate London and Rome routes along with Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

At present, Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, and Kuala Lumpur routes will be operated.

The Airbus 330-300 is the 24th aircraft to join the US-Bangla fleet. US-Bangla Airlines has two Airbus 330-300, nine Boeing 737-800, ten ATR 72-600, and three Dash 8-Q400 aircraft in its fleet.

It should be noted here that US-Bangla Airlines is currently the largest airline in Bangladesh, considering the number of aircraft.

US-Bangla Airlines operates regular flights on all domestic routes, including international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.