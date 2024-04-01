US-Bangla completes trial flight of new airbus A330-300

Aviation

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 09:13 am

The new Airbus A330-300 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Courtesy
The new Airbus A330-300 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Courtesy

US-Bangla Airlines successfully conducted a trial flight of its new 436-seat large Airbus A330-300 on 31 March.

The flight departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 4:00pm with 210 staff and employees onboard.

It landed at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and returned to Dhaka within 30 minutes.

Passengers onboard at both destinations applauded the successful test flight, according to a press release.

The airline plans to operate regular flights on routes such as Dhaka-Dubai and Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur using the Airbus A330-300 aircraft. 

They also intend to introduce flights to the Dhaka-Jeddah route as soon as possible. 

The addition of the Airbus A330-300 marks the 23rd aircraft in the US-Bangla fleet. Now the private airline operates with one Airbus A330-300, nine Boeing 737-800, 10 ATR 72-600, and three Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

There are further plans to expand the fleet with another Airbus A330-300 in the pipeline, reads the press release.

