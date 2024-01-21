US Bangla Airlines offers 10% discounts for Banglalink Orange Club members

Banglalink, the country's leading innovative digital service provider, has joined hands with US Bangla Airlines to offer special discounts to its Orange Club members.

Orange Club is a loyalty programme by Banglalink that rewards its valued customers with exclusive deals and discounts from the leading brands in Bangladesh.

Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Life Cycle Management Director, Banglalink, and Md Shafiqul Islam, Head of Sales and Marketing, US Bangla Airlines, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations recently at Banglalink corporate head office, reads a press release.

Banglalink Orange Club members will now receive a 10% discount on the base fare of domestic travel with US Bangla Airlines. Customers can avail the offer through the country's first telco super app: MyBL or type "BLUSBA" and send to 5678 at US Bangla Airlines sales centers.

Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Life Cycle Management Director at Banglalink, said, "Our customers always come first, and as we continually strive to enhance their digital lifestyles, our strategic partnership with US Bangla Airlines is designed to provide value to Banglalink Orange Club customers. Through special discounts, our aim is to make their vacations as delightful as possible, ensuring the best deals in all spheres."

Md. Shafiqul Islam, Head of Sales and Marketing, US Bangla Airlines, said, "We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Banglalink to bring exciting offers to Orange Club members on domestic travel tickets with US Bangla Airlines. We believe that this collaboration would greatly benefit Banglalink Orange Club members, who will now be able to enjoy domestic travel with exclusive savings from US Bangla Airlines."

Kudrat E Khuda, Zone In-charge, Gulshan, US Bangla Airlines, Nur Samin Yasar Shoupal, Coordinator, Sales and Marketing, US Bangla Airlines, Zain Zaman, Loyalty Program Senior Manager, Banglalink and Rabita Jahan Priyota, Loyalty Partnership Manager, Banglalink were present at the signing ceremony.