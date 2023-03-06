HSBC showcases MNCs' success journey in Bangladesh

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh has launched its publication featuring the success stories of multinational corporations (MNC) and their contributions towards the economic growth of the country.

The publication titled "A journey of success in Bangladesh: How MNCs are thriving and investing back" was made public in an event organised by HSBC recently, reads a press release.

International dignitaries from UK, USA, Japan, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Turkey, Singapore and Korea were present alongside CEOs and senior officials of the companies featured in the publication.

Chief Guest Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment adviser to Prime spoke at the event and said, "I thank HSBC Bangladesh for highlighting the success stories of established multinational companies in Bangladesh which will inspire upcoming investors. We have grand vision to become an 'Upper Middle-Income country' in the next decade and a 'Developed Country' by 2041 and welcome investors to invest in one of the fastest growing economies of the World."

Photo: PR

The booklet gives a closer look on how the MNCs operating in Bangladesh are breaking barriers in innovation and creating new opportunities for the country and its people.

Those same businesses also benefit from being in Bangladesh, accessing the skills, ambition and opportunities that this country offers.

Special Guest of the event Md Jashim Uddin, president of The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) commented, "I appreciate HSBC's initiative of showcasing the success stories and contribution of MNCs in our country that will help to draw foreign investment to further expand Bangladesh's economy, the fastest growing economy in South Asia. Bangladesh is an investment friendly country with great prospects and promising opportunities as we are providing the most liberal incentives to the foreign investors compared to many similar investment destinations."

Companies who are featured in the first edition of the booklet are: Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited, GE Bangladesh, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, Nestle Bangladesh Limited, Grameenphone Limited, HSBC Bangladesh, HMCL Niloy, Singer Bangladesh Limited, Unilever Bangladesh Limited, Linde Bangladesh Limited, Marubeni Corporation, Novartis (Bangladesh) Limited, and Youngone Corporation.

In addition to the book, videos of each corporate was screened on their contribution and journey of progress in Bangladesh, adds the release.

During the launch of the publication, Surendra Rosha, co-chief executive of HSBC Asia Pacific, said, "At HSBC, we understand the importance of international connectivity for businesses to grow and expand. Utilising HSBC's expansive global network, we are uniquely positioned to support our clients' international ambitions and help them navigate their journey beyond borders. We are committed to further developing HSBC's franchise in the Bangladesh market which is increasingly vital to global trade and international supply chains."

For more than 26 years, HSBC has carved out a vital role as a leading international trade bank, consolidating its corporate proposition, and been noted for its unique expertise, specialist knowledge and best-in-class international connectivity.

Through HSBC's global network and leadership in international trade, the organisation continues to drive best practices and high international standards so that Bangladesh is well-positioned to take advantage of globalisation, as well as the localisation.