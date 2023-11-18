HBL and the Bank of China sign an MoU on Strategic Cooperation to enhance regional trade

Corporates

Press Release
18 November, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

HBL and the Bank of China sign an MoU on Strategic Cooperation to enhance regional trade

Press Release
18 November, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 05:16 pm
Farhan Talib, Head of International Banking - HBL (designate), and Yu Xiaoming, DGM Financial Institutions - BOC signed the agreement in the presence of Liu Jin, Vice Chairman &amp; President - BOC (standing 3rd from right), Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman - HBL, (standing 3rd from left) and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President &amp; CEO - HBL (standing 2nd from left). Photo: Courtesy
Farhan Talib, Head of International Banking - HBL (designate), and Yu Xiaoming, DGM Financial Institutions - BOC signed the agreement in the presence of Liu Jin, Vice Chairman & President - BOC (standing 3rd from right), Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman - HBL, (standing 3rd from left) and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO - HBL (standing 2nd from left). Photo: Courtesy

HBL and the Bank of China (BOC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Strategic Cooperation at the BOC headquarters in Beijing, China.

Liu Jin, Vice Chairman & President - Bank of China, Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman - HBL, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO - HBL represented their respective institutions.

The signing of the strategic cooperation memorandum signifies HBL and BOC's commitment to drive economic empowerment and regional connectivity. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The collaboration between HBL and BOC will facilitate Bangladeshi businesses with seamless trade opportunities, enhance their international business network, and help grow their operations locally and overseas. 

HBL and BOC will further benefit businesses operating in South Asia, Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Both the organisations will work to deepen strategic cooperation in the areas of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), technology, and training. 

Bank of China is a premier bank in China with presence in over 60 markets around the world while HBL serves over 15 global markets with dedicated China desks and branches in Beijing and Urumqi.

 

People's Bank of China (PBOC) / HBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

9h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

10h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

46m | TBS Economy
Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

2h | TBS Economy
Why investors are not loving the dividends

Why investors are not loving the dividends

5h | TBS Markets
Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy