HBL Bangladesh appoints Muin Uddin Latif Hasan as head of corporate banking

Corporates

Press Release
04 July, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 06:26 pm

Related News

HBL Bangladesh appoints Muin Uddin Latif Hasan as head of corporate banking

Press Release
04 July, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 06:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The HBL Bangladesh announced the appointment of seasoned banking professional Md Muin Uddin Latif Hasan as the head - corporate banking, reporting to the country manager.

With a banking career spanning over 28 years, Hasan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, further strengthening HBL's corporate banking division, said a press release.

Prior to joining HBL, Hasan served as the deputy managing director and chief business officer at Standard Bank Limited. He has also held key positions at Eastern Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited, and Citibank, N.A., gaining valuable experience in relationship and business management, credit and risk management, finance, and operations.

Hasan holds a Master of Commerce (M.Com.) and a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from the University of Dhaka, along with an MBA from Victoria University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia.

HBL / Corporate / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

3h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

11h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

6m | TBS SPORTS
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

3h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

7h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake