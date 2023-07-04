HBL Bangladesh appoints Muin Uddin Latif Hasan as head of corporate banking

The HBL Bangladesh announced the appointment of seasoned banking professional Md Muin Uddin Latif Hasan as the head - corporate banking, reporting to the country manager.

With a banking career spanning over 28 years, Hasan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, further strengthening HBL's corporate banking division, said a press release.

Prior to joining HBL, Hasan served as the deputy managing director and chief business officer at Standard Bank Limited. He has also held key positions at Eastern Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited, and Citibank, N.A., gaining valuable experience in relationship and business management, credit and risk management, finance, and operations.

Hasan holds a Master of Commerce (M.Com.) and a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from the University of Dhaka, along with an MBA from Victoria University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia.