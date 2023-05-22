HBL regional executives visit Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
22 May, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 05:54 pm

Related News

HBL regional executives visit Dhaka

Press Release
22 May, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 05:54 pm
HBL regional executives visit Dhaka

Farhan Talib, Regional General Manager – Singapore & China for HBL, and Cheng Wei (Amanda), Country Manager (China), Branch Manager of HBL Beijing, and Head of Financial Institutions (FIs) - China, are set to visit Dhaka on Monday. 

The visit aims to explore new opportunities to bolster business ties between Bangladesh and China, reads a press release.

HBL, a bank of regional relevance with operations spread across multiple geographies, has been serving clients in Bangladesh for more than 45 years, the release added. 

During their visit to Dhaka, the HBL executives will meet with key stakeholders, clients, and partners to discuss innovative banking solutions and opportunities for Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh and also explore how Bangladesh businesses can enhance their international business network in China and beyond with the support of HBL. 

These meetings aim to further strengthen and expand HBL's presence in Bangladesh and China while continuing to support the growth of local businesses in these regions.

Farhan Talib and Cheng Wei (Amanda) are with HBL for over 20 years. As seasoned banking professionals both of them played a pivotal role in establishing HBL's footprint in China. Farhan Talib works closely with the HBL team in Bangladesh to support local corporates in their business endeavors across China, Singapore, and other international markets. Amanda, on the other hand, has been actively formulating and implementing the bank's strategy in the Chinese market.

HBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist 

3h | Panorama
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

3h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

5h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

6h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities