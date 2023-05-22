HBL regional executives visit Dhaka

Farhan Talib, Regional General Manager – Singapore & China for HBL, and Cheng Wei (Amanda), Country Manager (China), Branch Manager of HBL Beijing, and Head of Financial Institutions (FIs) - China, are set to visit Dhaka on Monday.

The visit aims to explore new opportunities to bolster business ties between Bangladesh and China, reads a press release.

HBL, a bank of regional relevance with operations spread across multiple geographies, has been serving clients in Bangladesh for more than 45 years, the release added.

During their visit to Dhaka, the HBL executives will meet with key stakeholders, clients, and partners to discuss innovative banking solutions and opportunities for Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh and also explore how Bangladesh businesses can enhance their international business network in China and beyond with the support of HBL.

These meetings aim to further strengthen and expand HBL's presence in Bangladesh and China while continuing to support the growth of local businesses in these regions.

Farhan Talib and Cheng Wei (Amanda) are with HBL for over 20 years. As seasoned banking professionals both of them played a pivotal role in establishing HBL's footprint in China. Farhan Talib works closely with the HBL team in Bangladesh to support local corporates in their business endeavors across China, Singapore, and other international markets. Amanda, on the other hand, has been actively formulating and implementing the bank's strategy in the Chinese market.