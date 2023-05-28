HBL reiterates its commitment to China-Bangladesh business ties

Corporates

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 07:40 pm

Related News

HBL reiterates its commitment to China-Bangladesh business ties

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), a bank of regional relevance with operations spread across multiple geographies, hosted a "China Night 2023" in hotel Sheraton Dhaka.

The aim of the event was to increase economic collaboration between Bangladesh and China and to showcase HBL's regional positioning and China capabilities, reads a press release.  

HBL is only one of the three banks in MENA and Southeast Asia region to have an RMB licence allowing it to provide end to end RMB intermediation.

The China Night celebration was graced by Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Song Yang, economic and commercial counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, and senior representative of local conglomerates and leaders from Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh.

HBL was represented by Farhan Talib, regional general manager, Singapore & China, HBL, Cheng Wei (Amanda), country manager, HBL China, Selim Barkat, country manager, HBL Bangladesh, Zeeshan Malik, global head of China Coverage, HBL, and other colleagues from HBL China and Bangladesh.

During the event, HBL presented its expertise in serving the Bangladeshi and Chinese business communities offering innovative solutions related to customer connectivity, trade facilitation, RMB settlement and trade discounting, the release adds.

The keynote of the event was delivered by Cheng Wei (Amanda), country manager of HBL China.

In her speech she said, "China-Bangladesh friendship goes way back to the inception of Bangladesh and both the countries have continuously created new economic and trade vitality in this new era of the Belt and Road Initiative. As a financial institution rooted in Bangladesh for many years, HBL Bangladesh has been committed to expanding closer cooperation with local enterprises and financial institutions from the perspective of diversified financial support."

She sincerely hopes that through the interaction, they [Bangladesh and China] can strengthen dialogue, seize opportunities, and jointly achieve a fruitful cooperation in finance and trade under the context of the Belt and Road Initiative that benefits all parties.

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of BIDA spoke of Bangladesh being very welcoming of foreign investments with BIDA playing an important role facilitating Chinese companies to establish operations in all sectors.

Miah encouraged more Chinese investments in the country and made note of a very supporting environment that the country offers to Chinese companies towards manufacturing and exporting products to the various regions of the world.

Banking

HBL / Bangladesh-China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

10h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

11h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

3h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

10h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget