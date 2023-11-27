Community Bank holds its 47th board meeting

Community Bank holds its 47th board meeting

Community Bank holds its 47th board meeting

The 47th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the Police Headquarters on Monday (27 November).

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, inspector general of police and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, reads a press release. 

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda on policy matter of the bank.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional IG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; M Khurshid Hossain, BPM (Bar), PPM, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion; Md. Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police; S M Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police; Md. Mazharul Islam, Additional IG, L&AA, Bangladesh Police; Md. Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police; Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG, Finance, Bangladesh Police; Md. Mahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM, Additional IG, Industrial Police, Bangladesh Police; Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Bangladesh Police; Md Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), DIG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, DIG, HRM, Bangladesh Police; Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG, Development Revenue-1, Bangladesh Police; Muntashirul Islam, PPM, Additional DIG, Police Welfare Trust, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police; Sufian Ahmed, Additional DIG and Director, Academic, Police Staff College, Bangladesh Police; B M Forman Ali, PPM, Inspector, Bangladesh Police and President, Bangladesh Police Association; Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Director and Mr. Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

