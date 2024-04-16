Community Bank Bangladesh PLC holds its 51st board meeting

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC holds its 51st board meeting

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 51st Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. was held at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday 16, April 2024.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun BPM (Bar), PPM, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. During the meeting the Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year 2023 was approved and the Board also recommended for 10.40% cash dividend. Important decisions were also taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Mr. Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional IG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; Mr. M. Khurshid Hossain, BPM (Bar), PPM, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion; Mr. S M Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Mazharul Islam, Additional IG, L&AA, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG, Finance, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG & Commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), DIG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; 

Mr. Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, DIG, HRM, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, BPM (Sheba), Additional DIG, Development Revenue-1, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Muntashirul Islam, PPM, Additional DIG, Police Welfare Trust, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Sufian Ahmed, Additional DIG and Director, Academic, Police Staff College, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director; Mr. Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director and Mr. Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director, Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. were present in the meeting.

