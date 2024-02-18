Community Bank PLC holds its 50th board meeting

The 50th board meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC was held at the Police Headquarters on Sunday (18 February).

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police Chowdhury and Chairman of Community Bank Abdullah Al-Mamun, reads a press release.

During the meeting, important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda on policy matter of the bank, reads a press release.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional IG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; Mr. M. Khurshid Hossain, BPM (Bar), PPM, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion; Mr. S M Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Mazharul Islam, Additional IG, L&AA, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG, Finance, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Mahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM, Additional IG, Industrial Police, Bangladesh Police; Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG & Commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), DIG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, DIG, HRM, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG, Development Revenue-1, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Muntashirul Islam, PPM, Additional DIG, Police Welfare Trust, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director; Mr. Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director and Mr. Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. were present in the meeting.