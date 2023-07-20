Green University to hold int’l conference on STI 5.0

A two-day 5th International Conference on Sustainable Technologies for Industry 5.0 (STI 2023) is going to be held at Green University of Bangladesh (GUB) during 9-10 December 2023.

The university's Faculty of Science and Engineering will organise the conference at its permanent Campus in Purbachal American City, Rupgonj with a view to get ready for facing challenges of fourth industrial revolution, according to a press statement issued on Thursday (20 July).

Prof Dr Md Saiful Azad, dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering, GUB and organizing chair of the conference said the aim of the STI conference is to establish a network of researchers and practitioners in the diverse fields of industry 5.0.

"It envisions to develop a platform for scholarly discussions and exchange of innovative ideas in the related fields. It opens up an avenue for discussing over the research findings and sharing regarding the design and implementation issues, and challenges of sustainable technologies those will be worked as driving forces in the fourth industrial revelation."

Few hundred researchers and faculty members from different national and international universities are expected to participate in the event online or onsite and promote their works through this platform to thousands of international students and academics within similar research domains.

STI aims to become one of the topnotch global conferences in the field of industry 4.0 in the coming years. Three different tracks included in STI-2023 are intelligent computing, network and security systems; energy, robotics, electronics, sensors and communications; and textiles, and other industry 5.0 applications.

Accepted and presented papers will be published in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library. Three papers would be selected for the "Best Paper" award. There will also be a "Best Poster" award for poster presentation.