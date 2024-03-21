Building Technology and Ideas Ltd hosts 'bti Corporate Summit 2023'

Building Technology and Ideas Ltd hosts 'bti Corporate Summit 2023'

Press Release
21 March, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:30 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

​​​​​​Building technology & ideas Ltd. (bti), a leading name in the real estate industry of Bangladesh, proudly announces the successful culmination of their biggest corporate event of the year, the bti Corporate Summit 2023. 

Held recently, in The Grand Palace Convention Hall, 300ft, Purbachal, the daylong event saw active participation from all current employees of bti. The discussion went on about their previous years' achievements and the future plans for the upcoming year.

Themed "Evolve in pursuit of excellence," the summit encapsulated bti's commitment to continual progress and innovation. It provided a platform for employees to engage in insightful discussions, exchange ideas, and foster collaboration aimed at propelling the company to new heights of success.

BTI / Conference

