DCs request more helicopters for emergency use

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 10:42 pm

Representational image of a helicopter
Representational image of a helicopter

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have expressed the need for more helicopters to be allocated for various emergency tasks. 

"The DCs have said they do not get helicopters as per their demand. It might be a temporary issue. Helicopters were always provided according to the DCs' demands at any time, even at the upazila level," said Prime Minister's Security Advisor Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique today (5 March) after the third day of the Deputy Commissioner Conference 2024.

"They have requested an increase in this provision," he added.

Tarique Ahmed said, "The current situation has reduced the use of helicopters. Given the global economic downturn and the government subsidising fuel, helicopter flights, which consume a considerable amount of fuel, may not be increased right now."

Other discussions at the DC conference, according to a Cabinet Division press release, included upgrading radar systems at Cox's Bazar and other meteorological centres, establishing signal lighthouses in Patharghata upazila of Barguna, organising joint military-civil drills to enhance experience and skills in emergency situations or natural disasters, improving coordination with bordering DCs for the construction of border roads, and updating Civil-Military guidance and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) relevant to these issues.

Deputy Commissioner / Conference / Bangladesh / Helicopter / emergency use

