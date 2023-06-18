Green Delta Insurance inks deal with United Aygaz

Green Delta Insurance and United Aygaz LPG have recently signed an agreement under which Green Delta will be offering micro-Health insurance for the distributors, retailers and delivery persons of United Aygaz LPG Ltd., which will cover IPD (hospitalization), OPD, death and disability coverage, and tele-consultation etc, reads a press release.



Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance - Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, and CEO of United Aygaz LPG Ltd. - Ahmet Ercüment Polat, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. In addition, top-level executives from both organizations, namely, Md. Moniruzzaman Khan - Head of Digital Business of Green Delta Insurance, Harun Ortaç - Chief Financial Officer of United Aygaz LPG Ltd. and other concerned officials from both organizations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony held on 18 June.



Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance shared, "This agreement is the first of its kind in the LPG industry to cater to the healthcare and wellness needs of the retailers of the industry and we are really excited to be part of this initiative. We hope this initiative would contribute to attaining SDG goals such as Good Health and Well-Being, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Partnership for Goals and thus outline a new standard of value chain partners' welfare in Bangladesh."



CEO of United Aygaz LPG Ltd. - Ahmet Ercüment Polat shared, "This initiative marks a groundbreaking milestone in the LPG industry as it focuses on considering the well-being of all individuals involved in our supply chain, not just our employees. We view this partnership as a responsibility rather than a mere corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, as it enables us to safeguard the welfare of individuals across various sectors. The distributors and the retailers are very crucial parts of our value chain. They are the contact points with our customers. That's why we are giving so much importance to their life and health. We are very proud of realizing this very important project as a first in the LPG Industry in Bangladesh. We want to be the pioneer company with such differentiation and also value adding projects in the industry."