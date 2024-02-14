Green Delta inks deal with Waadaa Insure to offer retail insurance to customers

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Green Delta Insurance has recently signed an agreement with Waadaa Insure on 13 February. 

Under the agreement, Green Delta's retail insurance products will be offered to the customers of Waadaa Insure platform, reads a press release. 

The array of insurance products that Green Delta will be offering for Waadaa Insure platform includes micro health insurance, accidental insurance, travel insurance motor insurance etc.

Md Moniruzzaman Khan, Executive Director & Head of Digital Business of Green Delta Insurance, and SK Khalidujjaman, Associate Director & CMO of Waadaa Insure, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Shihab Uddin, Vice President of Digital Business (GDIC), Mirza Rashed Newaz, Lead of Business Development (Waadaa Insure) and other concerned officials from both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.

 

Green Delta

