Green Delta Insurance and Toyota Bangladesh inks deal to offer exclusive benefits to customers

26 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Green Delta Insurance and Navana Limited (Toyota Bangladesh) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer exclusive benefits to Navana Limited's customers.

Under this agreement, Navana's vehicle customers who will be availing motor insurance service from Green Delta Insurance will receive exclusive benefits and value-added services, such as, VTS device with monthly subscription, health card for tele-consultation & discounts, fast claim settlement and cashless facilities at Navana Service Center, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance Syed Moinuddin Ahmed and Chief Operating Officer of Navana Limited Ahmed Saquib signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. In addition, Head of Digital Business of Green Delta Insurance Moniruzzaman Khan, Head of Service Center of Navana Limited Mohammad Ullah Shajib,  Head of Supply Chain and Logistics of Toyota Sales unit Md Saleh Uddin and other high officials of both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance Syed Moinuddin Ahmed shared, "This agreement is the first of its kind for the motor vehicle industry and motor insurance segment. We are very confident that this collaboration will be able to deliver greater customer satisfaction through the exclusive value-added benefits the customers will be entitled to."

