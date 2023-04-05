Green Delta partners with Crony Group to offer Nibedita insurance for 6,000 female RMG workers

Green Delta Insurance and Crony Group have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Through this partnership with Crony Group, Green Delta Insurance will be offering customised Nibedita insurance policy for almost 6000 female workers of Crony Group, which will cover IPD (Hospitalization), OPD, maternity, tele-consultation, trauma allowance etc, said a press release.

MD & CEO of Green Delta Insurance - Farzanah Chowdhury, and chairperson of Crony Group and BGMEA director - Neela Hosna Ara, inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Apart from them, Md Moniruzzaman Khan - head of Digital Business of GDIC, Santanu Barua - group chief financial officer of Crony Group and other officials from both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony held at Crony Group's premises on 30 March.

According to the media release, Nibedita is a comprehensive insurance scheme of Green Delta Insurance especially designed for women, for which Farzanah Chowdhury was recognized as a Local SDG pioneer in 2016 by UN Global Compact for her pioneering contribution in SDG 5 (Gender Equality) through Nibedita.

Farzanah Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Green Delta Insurance, said, "It has always been our goal to provide a safety net and ensuring social security of women through the comprehensive insurance scheme named Nibedita that we have designed considering the needs of women and we are pleased to have Crony Group on board in this regard."

The chairperson of Crony Group, Neela Hosna Ara said, "In the 29 year's journey of Crony Group, the contribution of the workers who brought Crony Group to this stature is undisputable. At Crony Group, we are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the workers. In this regard, we are glad to have Green Delta Insurance as our partner as I believe the Nibedita product especially designed for women would rightfully address the social, health and safety needs of our workers."