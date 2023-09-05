Grand opening of Dhaka-Narita flights celebrated with exchange meeting in Japan

On the occasion of the grand opening of the Dhaka-Narita flight route of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, an exchange meeting with key stakeholders was held at Hotel Wellco Narita on 4 September.

The event, attended by a distinguished gathering, celebrated the enhanced connectivity between the two nations and the promising prospects it brings for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, reads a press release.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali, MP, graced the event as the chief guest.

Among the notable attendees were the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Nepal to Japan Durga Bahadur Subedi, Chairman of Biman's Board of Directors Mustafa Kamal Uddin, President and CEO of Narita International Airport Corporation Akihiko Tamura, President of Japan Airlines GSA Western Association Inc Tomoichi Onishi, First Secretary for Commercial Affairs of the Indian Embassy in Japan Suresh Lakavath, and Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Uno Anri.

The event also welcomed leaders from the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Japan, esteemed expatriate Bengalis residing in Japan, officials from GSA and Airport Authority of Japan, representatives from Biman, travel agencies, the MGH Group, and members of the print, electronic, and online media.

Biman Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim presided over the proceedings and expressed his gratitude for the support and guidance received from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali MP.

He emphasised that the Dhaka-Narita flight would not only facilitate communication between the two friendly nations but also boost business, trade, cultural exchange, and tourism.

In his address, Shafiul Azim extended his heartfelt thanks to the officials of both the Japanese and Bangladeshi embassies, Narita International Airport Authority, and GSA for their contributions. He invited distinguished expatriate Bangladeshis and Japanese delegates to experience the convenience and benefits of the new flight route.

The chief guest, State Minister Md Mahbub Ali, highlighted the strong friendship between Japan and Bangladesh, which dates back to Bangladesh's independence and the visits of prominent leaders.

He noted Japan's significant role as a development partner and how the new flight route would ease travel for Japanese expatriates, enhance trade and investment, and ultimately benefit citizens of both nations.

Chairman of Biman's Board of Directors, Mustafa Kamal Uddin, hailed the Dhaka-Narita flight as a milestone in strengthening the aviation and communication systems of both countries.

He envisioned the flight route as a catalyst for enhanced cooperation and friendly relations.

Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed shared his perspective, emphasising how the direct flight would simplify travel for expatriate Bangladeshis and contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Nepal's Ambassador to Japan, Durga Bahadur Subedi, congratulated the aviation authorities and anticipated benefits for Nepali citizens due to the new flight route.

Japanese guests, present at the event, warmly welcomed Biman Bangladesh Airlines to Japan and wished for its success on this significant journey.

The event concluded with a captivating cultural program, celebrating the historical ties and cultural heritage shared between Bangladesh and Japan, presented by the Biman Cultural Team.

Notably, Biman's inaugural Dhaka-Narita flight, BG376, was welcomed with a water cannon salute upon landing at Narita International Airport on 2 September. The return flight, BG377 from Narita to Dhaka, was greeted by State Minister Md Mahbub Ali and Biman Management on 3 September. On the same day, an exchange meeting with respected expatriate Bangladeshis was organised by the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Japan, strengthening the bonds between the two nations further.