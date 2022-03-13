Grameenphone partners with Rabbitholebd

Tech service leader and digital connectivity partner, Grameenphone is set to launch Rabbitholebd's sports and entertainment streaming services for its customers through Direct Operator Billing (DOB) in Bangladesh.

Grameenphone users can enjoy the numerous web contents in the Rabbitholebd app and website (https://www.rabbitholebd.com/) by simply purchasing designated packages using their mobile airtime balance, read a press release.

The launching took place at GPHouse through an event.

Grameenphone's Chief Digital and Strategy Officer Solaiman Alam; ASM Rafiq Ullah, CEO of Content Matters Ltd; Khairul Basher, head of Communications at Grameenphone; Kazi Hamidur Rahman, head of DOB and API, and other high officials from Grameenphone and its partners were also present at the event.

Grameenphone's CDSO Solaiman Alam said, "This launch redefines the experience for all kinds of sports fanatics alongside premium content entertainment consumption. We are constantly putting efforts to remain at the forefront of providing top-notch service through simplified and innovative solutions that cater to the evolving digital needs of our over 83 million subscribers and open up windows towards the most modern solutions to help them unfold the possibilities of their Grameenphone connection."

He further added, "I am excited for this launch as we always try to take an inclusive approach to further build on Grameenphone's vast digital ecosystem, striving to spread the power of internet connectivity to a wider user base and for multi-purposes."

ASM Rafiq Ullah, CEO of Content Matters Ltd said, "We are happy to be partnering with the nation's leading telco company as we believe this will enable us to take our services to more people around the country through the widest 4G network coverage. This feature will be user-friendly for customers, and we hope to make such collaborations in the near future, keeping the customer's needs in mind."

Grameenphone is the first telco to launch direct operator billing in Rabbitholebd. The operator is providing a Daily Package (One-time full access with 24 hours validity at BDT 20), a Monthly Package (One time/auto-renewal, full access with 30 days validity at BDT 99), and a 6-month Package (One time/auto-renewal, full access with 180 days validity at BDT 499). This way, users can enjoy the upcoming cricket series of the Bangladesh national cricket team and many more regular and premium contents like IPL, EPL, etc, with Grameenphone 4G's smooth, buffer-free internet experience.

In January 2022, the BTRC provided Grameenphone the permission to operate digital content services through DOB under certain conditions. As per the given conditions, users can enjoy the service with a monthly limitation of Tk600 and a yearly limitation of Tk3,000.