GP congratulates Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU-Tax) for achieving revenue target

The Largest Taxpayers Unit (LTU-Tax) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has achieved its revenue target (Tk24,000 crore) for the fiscal year 2020 – 2021. It has been declared in an event today.

Grameenphone congratulated the LTU-Tax for their outstanding performance to achieve the record revenue target for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Grameenphone has also been announced as the highest taxpayer within the LTU-Tax for the year 2020 – 2021. The telco operator has received this recognition at a National Board of Revenue (NBR) event held on September 14, 2021, recognizing the taxpayers' contributions.

On behalf of Grameenphone, its CEO Yasir Azman congratulated LTU-Tax while receiving an award for GP's contribution to the national exchequer.

The event held at the capital's Skycity Hotel saw the gracious presence of Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank; Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary of Internal Resources Division (IRD) and Chairman of NBR; Md Alamgir Hossain, Member (Tax Policy) (Grade-1); Md Golam Nabi, Member (Tax Administration and Human Resource Management) (Grade-1); Md Iqbal Hossain, Tax Commissioner, LTU. In addition, from Grameenphone, Jens Becker, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Md Mohsin, Head of Corporate Tax were present at the program.

Through their responsible business practices, Grameenphone has previously earned the highest taxpayers recognition at national level by NBR for the tax years 2015-2016, 2016- 2017, 2017- 2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020. Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman celebrated this recognition with a message of gratitude for the users and partners.

"We would like to congratulate LTU-Tax for achieving this historical milestone and contributing further to self-sustained Digital Bangladesh in the making. This achievement is a testimony of commitment, digitalization & automation by NBR and growing good and ethical business practices by corporates and citizens as a collective force. We are humbled that our contribution has also been recognized for the consistent contribution to the national exchequer. We look forward to contributing more in the coming days to unleash the full potential of Digital Bangladesh, " said Yasir Azman.

The LTU-Tax's achievement of reaching the objective this year has come as a success for the country's economy. It has created a prospective notion that despite the massive blow of Covid-19, the industries have managed to retain their positions and are gradually overcoming for a better future.

Grameenphone has deposited Tk3,889 crore in taxes for the 2020 – 2021 window.