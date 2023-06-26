Fresh Ceramics opens showroom in Mymensingh

Fresh Ceramics recently opened a new showroom styled "Nandonik Tiles Gallery," at 13/2, K.B. Ismail Road (Choto Kalibari) in Mymensingh.

The inauguration of the showroom witnessed the presence of AKM Ziaul Islam, the dynamic Chief Operating Officer of Fresh Ceramics, along with esteemed members of the sales and marketing team, reads a press release.

DGM Iftakhar Alam, Brand Manager Shahjada Yeasir Arafat Shuvo, Deputy Manager Muhammad Saiful Islam and Executive Masud Rana were also present on the occasion.

Influential personalities from the local community and the proprietor of 'Nandonik Tiles Gallery' Sumon Ghosh were also present.

Spanning 2050 square feet, this showroom exemplifies Fresh Ceramics' unwavering commitment to offering an extensive range of captivating options, the release added.