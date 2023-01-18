Fresh Ceramics inaugurates Exclusive Dealer Showroom in Kishoreganj

Fresh Ceramics inaugurated an exclusive dealer showroom, "Al-Modina Tiles & Sanitary" adjacent to Poshu Hospital, Bottrish, Kishoreganj on 9 January, said a press release.

Fresh Ceramics COO AKM Ziaul Islam inaugurated the exclusive dealer showroom.

The company's DGM (Sales & Marketing) Iftakhar Alam, Deputy Manager (Sales) Muhammad Saiful Islam, Executive (Sales) Md. Abdul Halim Rana were present during the event.

Proprietor of "Al-Modina Tiles & Sanitary" Md Monjurul Islam Sobuj and the influential people from the locality were also present.

The showroom will showcase tiles of all sizes and different designs of Fresh Ceramics.

Fresh Ceramics, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), started its journey in 2021. Fresh Ceramics now has the highest capacity factory under one shed in Bangladesh, with a daily capacity of 40,000 square-meter.