Fresh Ceramics opens exclusive dealer showroom in Savar

Corporates

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:05 am

Fresh Ceramics opens exclusive dealer showroom in Savar

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:05 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An exclusive dealer showroom of Fresh Ceramics was inaugurated at Haque Plaza market in Dogormora, Savar, on Tuesday (16 August).

The exclusive dealer showroom is named "Tiles City", said a press release. 

Fresh Ceramics COO AKM Ziaul Islam inaugurated the exclusive dealer showroom, DGM (Sales & Marketing) Iftakhar Alam, National Sales Manager Md Obydul Haque were present.

The proprietor of "Tiles City" Md Kabir Ahmmed, and the influential people from the locality were also present.

The showroom comprises an area of 1,250 square-feet and will showcase the tiles of all sizes and different designs of Fresh Ceramics.

Fresh Ceramics, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), started its journey in 2021. Fresh Ceramics now has the highest capacity factory under one shed in Bangladesh, with a daily capacity of 40,000 square-meter.

Fresh Ceramics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

14h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

22h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Who is responsible for the Uttara girder tragedy?

14m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Evidence of negligence in Uttara girder tragedy

19m | Videos
The most dangerous animals in the Amazon

The most dangerous animals in the Amazon

19m | Videos
A month only for eating sandwiches

A month only for eating sandwiches

24m | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador