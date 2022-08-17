Fresh Ceramics opens exclusive dealer showroom in Savar

Photo: Courtesy

An exclusive dealer showroom of Fresh Ceramics was inaugurated at Haque Plaza market in Dogormora, Savar, on Tuesday (16 August).

The exclusive dealer showroom is named "Tiles City", said a press release.

Fresh Ceramics COO AKM Ziaul Islam inaugurated the exclusive dealer showroom, DGM (Sales & Marketing) Iftakhar Alam, National Sales Manager Md Obydul Haque were present.

The proprietor of "Tiles City" Md Kabir Ahmmed, and the influential people from the locality were also present.

The showroom comprises an area of 1,250 square-feet and will showcase the tiles of all sizes and different designs of Fresh Ceramics.

Fresh Ceramics, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), started its journey in 2021. Fresh Ceramics now has the highest capacity factory under one shed in Bangladesh, with a daily capacity of 40,000 square-meter.