Fresh Ceramics celebrates 1 year of success with dealers

Fresh Ceramics, in just the first year of operations, has earned the trust of the Bangladeshi customers.

To celebrate this success, the company organised a ceremony with its nationwide dealers on Tuesday (25 October) at a hotel in the capital.

Fresh Ceramics, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), was established with the aim to fulfill the growing demand of ceramics products and to reduce import dependency for the Bangladeshi market.

MGI Director Tanjima Binthe Mostafa was present at the celebration ceremony, reads a press release.

Fresh Ceramics COO AKM Ziaul Islam, Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md Mohiuddin, GM (Accounts) Rajib Kumar Saha, GM (Productions, Factory Complex) Md Kaoser Alam, DGM (Sales & Marketing) Iftakhar Alam and other high officials of Fresh Ceramics were also present at the ceremony.

In the event, the officials shared their future plans to the dealers. They also gave the dealers some directions on making Fresh Ceramics more popular to the customers and subsequently, making more profits in their dealership business.

Fresh Ceramics started its journey in 2021 with the promise of best quality products to the Bangladeshi market.

With a daily production capacity of 40,000 square metres, Fresh Ceramics factory is the largest in Bangladesh under one shed. This factory also has the longest kiln in Bangladesh. The construction of the second plant for Fresh Ceramics is almost complete, which plans to increase the production capacity for Fresh Ceramics, and it will be able to fulfill the market demand of Bangladesh to a greater extent.