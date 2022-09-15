Foodpanda partners with Shikho to empower riders

Bangladesh's leading online food and grocery delivery platform Foodpanda has recently partnered with Shikho, a pioneering Bangladeshi education technology startup— to make high-quality education accessible for Foodpanda riders.

Under the agreement, Shikho will offer a wide selection of courses at a subsidized rate for Foodpanda riders through a specialized platform, reads a press release.

The courses will cover various topics such as Microsoft Excel, resume-building, and financial management which are relevant for the university-going freelance riders working in Foodpanda.

Co-founder and Managing Director at Foodpanda Bangladesh Ambareen Reza said: "As the world is constantly evolving, it is extremely important for the youth to keep honing their skills to stay ahead of the curve. We hope to continue to do our bit to make Bangladesh ready for the technological revolution."

"Not all Bangladeshi students have equal access to remote learning tools or high-quality education. We're inspired by Shikho's mission and excited to continue supporting them to democratize access to quality education for students nationwide," he added.

After the successful completion of the selected subsidized courses, Shikho will provide riders with certificates to honour and appreciate their determination.

They can use these certificates for future employment purposes.

Speaking about the partnership Co-Founder and CEO at Shikho Technologies Bangladesh Shahir Chowdhury said: "We are really very excited about this partnership and proud to play a role in providing Skills-based learning solutions to Foodpanda's riders."

The signing agreement took place in Shikho's head office in the presence of Foodpanda's Operations Director Khondoker Andalib Hasan Masnoon, Head Of Logistics Mohammad Tabrej Khan, Operations Manager Sahida Fatema, Senior Executive of PR and Communications Aambereen S Zaman, and Shikho's Head of Business Skills Professionals Yanur Islam Piash, and Project Manager Jaeed Rahman.