Foodpanda partners with Shikho to empower riders

Corporates

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 08:25 pm

Related News

Foodpanda partners with Shikho to empower riders

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Foodpanda partners with Shikho to empower riders

Bangladesh's leading online food and grocery delivery platform Foodpanda has recently partnered with Shikho, a pioneering Bangladeshi education technology startup— to make high-quality education accessible for Foodpanda riders.

Under the agreement, Shikho will offer a wide selection of courses at a subsidized rate for Foodpanda riders through a specialized platform, reads a press release. 

The courses will cover various topics such as Microsoft Excel, resume-building,  and financial management which are relevant for the university-going freelance riders working in Foodpanda.  

Co-founder and Managing Director at Foodpanda Bangladesh Ambareen Reza said: "As the world is constantly evolving, it is extremely important for the youth to keep honing their skills to stay ahead of the curve. We hope to continue to do our bit to make Bangladesh ready for the technological revolution."

"Not all Bangladeshi students have equal access to remote learning tools or high-quality education. We're inspired by Shikho's mission and excited to continue supporting them to democratize access to quality education for students nationwide," he added.

After the successful completion of the selected subsidized courses, Shikho will provide riders with certificates to honour and appreciate their determination. 

They can use these certificates for future employment purposes. 

Speaking about the partnership Co-Founder and CEO at Shikho Technologies Bangladesh Shahir Chowdhury said: "We are really very excited about this partnership and proud to play a role in providing Skills-based learning solutions to Foodpanda's riders."

The signing agreement took place in Shikho's head office in the presence of  Foodpanda's Operations Director Khondoker Andalib Hasan Masnoon, Head Of Logistics Mohammad Tabrej Khan, Operations Manager Sahida Fatema, Senior Executive of PR and Communications Aambereen S Zaman, and Shikho's Head of Business Skills Professionals Yanur Islam Piash, and Project Manager Jaeed Rahman.

Foodpanda / Foodpanda riders / shikho

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

10h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

12h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

1h | Videos
Showpiece for Living Room

Showpiece for Living Room

2h | Videos
Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

8h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation