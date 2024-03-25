Grand Iftar Bazar: The fastest elevated expressway connecting Dhaka in two footsteps

Yes, you heard that right!

Usually, nostalgic flavors have the extraordinary ability to serve as portals to the past. A bite of a Kabab from Mostakim or a sip of beauty lacchi from Puran Dhaka evokes sounds, smells, and feelings to instantly transport us to a time and place we thought was long forgotten.

However, in the bustling metropolis of Dhaka, where time is often lost amidst the gridlock of traffic, we cannot really deal with traveling back in time but ahead, even if the whole day of fasting cripples your mind with delicacies across the far end of Dhaka while sitting in your workplace in Banani.

The thought of traveling across Mohammadpur for its famous Mostakim's Kabab or Decent Halim to Kafrul for its Bhagyakul Kacchi Ghor to Puran Dhaka for the Beauty Lacchii & Faluda and lastly to Dhanmondi for a BAR-B-Q TONITE feast would take 24+ non-working hours in traffic in a day!

Granted, the recently launched Elevated Expressway does wonders to reduce travel time between Dhaka Airport and Farmgate to a mere 12 to 15 minutes, even during peak hours. But while this development brings respite to some, the reality remains grim for those trapped in traffic elsewhere. Hence, despite Ramadan's spirit of togetherness, the gridlock robs many of the opportunity to savor cherished Ramadan specialties and beloved iftar delicacies from Mohammadpur to Old Dhaka.

foodpanda's "Grand Iftar Bazar", for the second consecutive year, has transformed into the fastest expressway connecting Dhaka from North to South, bringing together a wide array of delicacies from both traditional and contemporary Dhaka in one place. Nestled in Banani and Dhanmondi, these bazaars offer foodies a tantalizing journey through the city's gastronomic landscape.

For Sadman Shahriar, a private job holder in Banani, the bazar represents a long-awaited reunion with his favorite treats. He reminisces, "The last time I savored Beauty Lacchii was four years ago during a university hangout. Since then, the craving persisted, but navigating Dhaka's pre-iftar traffic seemed an invincible task. Thanks to the 'foodpanda Grand Iftar Bazar,' I can indulge in it with my family almost every day now on my way back from the office."

With the foodpanda app's delivery and pick-up option, customers can conveniently collect delicious iftar dishes from their preferred restaurants, benefit from quick, cashier-free transactions, and enjoy the best deals the city has to offer.

So, while the Elevated Expressway eases travel woes, the "Grand Iftar Bazar" brings joy to our taste buds. It's a win-win for Dhaka, connecting us not just through roads but also through food.