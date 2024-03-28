foodpanda To Double Rider Tip on Fridays During Ramadan

foodpanda, a leading online food and grocery delivery platform in the country is launching a rider appreciation campaign this Ramadan. On all Fridays this Ramadan, foodpanda will match every taka riders receive in tips, allowing them to earn double the amount.

This gesture aims to recognize the tireless efforts of foodpanda riders who navigate through various challenges like braving traffic and weather to ensure timely delivery of orders, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Andalib Hasan, Operations Director of foodpanda, said, "This initiative isn't just about gratitude; it's a testament to our commitment to recognizing and rewarding the extraordinary efforts our riders put in every day. Our sincere thanks go out to our riders for their unwavering commitment and hard work in helping us to fulfill our goals."

The double tips feature will be applicable for riders all over Bangladesh. Riders will receive their double-upped tips with their weekly payments. The double tip amount will only be applicable on online transactions such as online MFS payment and card payments.