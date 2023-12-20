foodpanda partners with Chorki to sweeten customer experience

Leading online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has collaborated with Chorki, the popular entertainment streaming platform, to introduce fantastic cross-platform offers to its customers.

With the partnership, Chorki subscribers will be able to enjoy 20% off on foodpanda's pandapro subscriptions, while new and existing pandapro users will also receive a 20% discount on Chorki subscriptions - creating a rewarding experience for all customers, reads a press release.

Siddhartha Bhowmick, associate director of Enterprise Business, foodpanda Bangladesh, commented, "foodpanda is committed to building a strong digital ecosystem with multiple services and stakeholders, and we continuously find ways to grow our community. Our partnership with Chorki is a natural next step as food and movies go hand-in-hand, offering our customers a sweetened experience combining the joys of dining with the magic of cinema."

Redoan Rony, CEO, Chorki, added, "We are excited that our collaboration with foodpanda will enable our cherished subscribers to access pandapro at a discounted value conveniently. We are continuously working to enhance our users' experience, and we believe the partnership will heighten their experience."

Recently a signing ceremony took place at Chorki's headquarters to formalise this collaboration, and was attended by executives from foodpanda, including Siddhartha Bhowmick, Associate Director of Enterprise Business; Adnan Faruqi, Head of Advertising and Partnerships; Ashfaq Masud, Specialist, Advertising, & Partnerships; and Aambereen Sultana Zaman, Specialist, Public Relations. Personnel from Chorki were present during the event, including Anindo Banerjee, Content Head; Faisal Rahman, Marketing & Growth Lead; and Mahfuj Rabbani, Growth Marketing Manager. A B M Jabed Sultan, Chief Digital Officer, Prothom Alo also attended the ceremony.

Chorki is a Bangla subscription-based entertainment platform that has a gallery of fantastic Bangla and foreign language contents, such as original movies, web series, entertainment shows, and short fiction. foodpanda Bangladesh is continuously working towards Smart Bangladesh transformation, while enabling multiple opportunities for thousands of youth across the nation.