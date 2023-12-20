foodpanda partners with Chorki to sweeten customer experience

Corporates

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 06:50 pm

Related News

foodpanda partners with Chorki to sweeten customer experience

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
foodpanda partners with Chorki to sweeten customer experience

Leading online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has collaborated with Chorki, the popular entertainment streaming platform, to introduce fantastic cross-platform offers to its customers. 

With the partnership, Chorki subscribers will be able to enjoy 20% off on foodpanda's pandapro subscriptions, while new and existing pandapro users will also receive a 20% discount on Chorki subscriptions - creating a rewarding experience for all customers, reads a press release.

Siddhartha Bhowmick, associate director of Enterprise Business, foodpanda Bangladesh, commented, "foodpanda is committed to building a strong digital ecosystem with multiple services and stakeholders, and we continuously find ways to grow our community. Our partnership with Chorki is a natural next step as food and movies go hand-in-hand, offering our customers a sweetened experience combining the joys of dining with the magic of cinema."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Redoan Rony, CEO, Chorki, added, "We are excited that our collaboration with foodpanda will enable our cherished subscribers to access pandapro at a discounted value conveniently. We are continuously working to enhance our users' experience, and we believe the partnership will heighten their experience."

Recently a signing ceremony took place at Chorki's headquarters to formalise this collaboration, and was attended by executives from foodpanda, including Siddhartha Bhowmick, Associate Director of Enterprise Business; Adnan Faruqi, Head of Advertising and Partnerships; Ashfaq Masud, Specialist, Advertising, & Partnerships; and Aambereen Sultana Zaman, Specialist, Public Relations. Personnel from Chorki were present during the event, including Anindo Banerjee, Content Head; Faisal Rahman, Marketing & Growth Lead; and Mahfuj Rabbani, Growth Marketing Manager. A B M Jabed Sultan, Chief Digital Officer, Prothom Alo also attended the ceremony. 

Chorki is a Bangla subscription-based entertainment platform that has a gallery of fantastic Bangla and foreign language contents, such as original movies, web series, entertainment shows, and short fiction. foodpanda Bangladesh is continuously working towards Smart Bangladesh transformation, while enabling multiple opportunities for thousands of youth across the nation.

Foodpanda / Chorki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

2h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

7h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

8h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

1h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

6h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

9h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

21h | Multimedia