Final rounds of Victory Day MTB Youth Squash Championship 2022 held

The final rounds and prize distribution of the "Victory Day MTB Youth Squash Championship 2022" was held at Gulshan Club in the capital through a grand ceremony on Wednesday (28 December).

This competition, organised with the participation of a large number of boys and girls from different districts, proves that the game, although little known, has already started its journey in Bangladesh in a new way and gained recognition. The final phase of this Championship was started at Shaheen College in the capital on 23 December.

After five days of intense competition and sportsmanship, Nabila of Nirjhar Cantonment Public School and College became Champion while Chandni of Bhasantek School and College became Runner-up in the under-13 group of girls, in the under-15 group of girls Monika of Kalshi Islamia High School became champion and Jui from the same school became Runner-up and in the under-19 group of girls, Urdhu of BAF Shaheen College Dhaka became Champion while Rafia from Khagrachari Cantonment Public School and College became Runner-up.

Mehedi of Bhasantek School and College became Champion while Niloy from same school became runner-up in the under-11 group of boys, in the under-13 group of boys Nijhum of Bhasantek School And College became champion and Hasib from the same school became runner-up and in the under-15 group of boys Saikat of Bhasantek School And College became Champion while Ahad from Kalshi Islamia High School became runner-up, in the under-17 group of boys Abid from Kalshi Islamia High School got champion and Rokib from Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment School and College got runner-up and in the under-19 group of boys Navy Club's Hasib got champion and Raihan from BAF Shaheen College Dhaka got runner-up.

In the girl teams' category, Kalshi Islamia High School and Bhasantek School and College became champion and runner-up respectively. Meanwhile, Bhasantek School and College and Kalshi Islamia High School College became champion and runner-up respectively.

In the combined teams' category, Bhasantek School and College and Kalshi Islamia High School College achieved the Champion and Runner-up Trophies respectively. All winning players and teams were awarded during the prize giving ceremony.

President of Bangladesh Squash Racket Federation (BSRF) and Member of Parliament, Mohammad Farooq Khan presided over the function while MTB Chairman Md Wakiluddin attended the event as chief guest.

MTB Vice Chairman Md Abdul Malek, MTB Director and Vice President, Bangladesh Squash Racket Federation (BSRF), Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, President of Gulshan Club, Rafiqul Alam (Helal), Additional Managing Director & GCRO of MTB, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif and Principal of Shaheen College, Group Captain, A K M Abdur Rajjaque were present as special guest during the event. General Secretary of the Federation, Brigadier General GM Kamrul Islam, SPP (Retd.), Executive Board Members of Gulshan Club, Members of Ispahani Group, local and foreign players and journalists were also present.

On this occasion, the president of the federation said - in last two years, under a specific plan, we have been able to take the game of squash to a new level. If we continue in this way, we will be able to do much better at the international level in the future. The sponsors felt interested to provide their support to the development and expansion of Squash in Bangladesh, especially the women's team. The General Secretary is aiming to achieve medals in ne the next SA Games. He is also aiming to send a competent women team in the next SA Games. During the event, the General Secretary of the Federation said – 'this Youth Squash Championship has been organized with the aim of spreading the game of squash across the country and improving the quality of the game by bringing new players, promoting and spreading the squash of Bangladesh gradually to international standards. Moreover, all these age-based players will play in the national team in the coming days.'