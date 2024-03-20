Fashion brand 'Trendz' brings in diversified collection for Eid

Photo: Courtesy

TRENDZ, one of the popular fashion brand in Bangladesh works with contemporary fashion apparels. They always focus on youth in their works. They maintain a touch of world fashion trends in their look and feel. That's why they are easy to differentiate among the other brands in the country. TRENDZ follow the seasons and festivals of the country very identically in their designs.

In continuation of this feat, TRENDZ continues to bring in time befitting fashion apparels for the youth of the country this Eid. The combination of season, climate and latest fashion can be felt in their Eid collection this year. Designed and produced by the state-of-the-art machinery, the dresses are exclusive for both male and female.

Panjabi, formal & casual shirts, t-shirts, polo shirts, twil and denim trousers for fashion-conscious men and fusion ladies tops, fatua, shirts, t-shirts, formal and denim trousers for the women are available in all showrooms of TRENDZ.

For men, formal shirts and trousers were designed for official and party outings; and the casual outfits were also designed with the current fashion trends in mind. Besides, t-shirts and trousers have attractive shades and wash that are new for the young section of buyers, said TRENDZ.

On the contrary, color has been given the most priority in designing the dresses for the women. White, red, maroon, black, pink etc. colors were chosen keeping the climate changes in mind. Karchupi, machine embroidery, etc. added exclusivity in the dresses of TRENDZ this Eid.

Panjabis with innovative and contemporary fashion trends threaded by cotton and handloom silk are sure to attract the young male and female of the country. Moreover, the prices of the dresses are within the reasonable ranges of the people.

TRENDZ Team always double-checks the quality of the dresses in every steps of production. That's the reason why TRENDZ delivers the unique product to its customers.

TRENDZ Showrooms:

Basundhara City Shopping Mall Shop#114-115, Level-2, Block-C Phone- 9111440.

Uttara-1

Atik Tower, 67/B Rabindra Sarani, Road#7, Azampur, Uttara, Dhaka. Phone- 8932093