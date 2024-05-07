Florals take over red carpet at garden-themed Met Gala
The Met Gala red carpet was dominated by designers and their A-list muses on Tuesday.
Zendaya stunned in two breathtaking designs, while Cardi B's ensemble stole the show. The event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, featured influential figures from fashion, entertainment, sports, business, and beyond, each offering their interpretation of this year's theme, "The Garden of Time."
However, amid the celebrity gathering, over 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched toward the event, according to the New York Post.