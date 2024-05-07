Florals take over red carpet at garden-themed Met Gala

The Met Gala red carpet was dominated by designers and their A-list muses on Tuesday.

Zendaya stunned in two breathtaking designs, while Cardi B's ensemble stole the show. The event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, featured influential figures from fashion, entertainment, sports, business, and beyond, each offering their interpretation of this year's theme, "The Garden of Time."

However, amid the celebrity gathering, over 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched toward the event, according to the New York Post.

Zendaya poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sydney Sweeney poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Doja Cat poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. actress Demi Moore and U.S.-British fashion designer Harris Reed pose at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Jennifer Lopez poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know, and Changbin of Stray Kids pose at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly