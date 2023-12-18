Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

In 1900, the journey of Jarwa House commenced in Wari, guided by the visionary Nittaya Gopal Roy. Over the decades, it has emerged as a cornerstone in shaping the landscape of the country's jewellery industry.

After Nittaya Gopal Roy, his sons KC Roy and SC Roy expanded the business by establishing a shop and a factory at their ancestral home. The business survived the 1947 partition of the British Indian empire and 1971 Liberation War and kept growing since.

Polkis are one of the oldest forms of cut diamonds, originating in India long before western cutting methods were born. Photo: Courtesy

Badal Roy, the son of KC Roy, entered the business in 1978 and took over manufacturing and quality control.

Currently led by the fifth generation of its founders, the jewellery house continues to distinguish itself through innovative designs and a commitment to contemporaneity.

In a conversation with TBS, Badal Roy and Avi Roy, Gemologist and Director of Jarwa House, and the son of Badal Roy talked about the legacy of the brand and its latest collection.

"Jewellery, an integral part of fashion, undergoes constant evolution. From simple gold-based designs to contemporary embellished styles, the jewellery house has witnessed various phases in the world of jewellery," Badal said.

Avi completed a two-year gemology course in Canada and has since played a crucial role in elevating and expanding the business. He manages the production side while his sister Anindita Roy looks after marketing.

"A background in gemology helps me and our staff understand the jewellery we use, and helps us not only in dealing with the manufacturers, but also allow us to help customers make more informed choices while purchasing jewellery. Hence we can take separate care of different gemstones, which also offers Jarwa House a unique advantage over the rest in terms of the quality of gems and diamonds in the jewellery we sell," said Avi.

Avi remarks that the taste in jewellery among Bangladeshis has evolved immensely with the advent of the internet. For instance, modern Bangladeshi women prefer lighter diamond- or other gem-laden gold jewellery, unlike our previous generations who preferred heavier gold jewellery.

The client service of this jewellery house is top-notch, offering lifetime after-service. Photo: Courtesy

"While gold remains the foundation, there is a growing demand for diverse designs that incorporate various combinations of diamonds and other gemstones. For everyday wear, lighter jewellery is now the favoured choice, with a preference for unique designs, especially on special occasions like weddings. The trend in customer preferences is evolving faster than ever before," opined Avi.

As the wedding season unfolds, Jarwa House unveils its latest wedding collection, placing a special emphasis on polki. Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection exudes a blend of royalty and elegance.

Polki, in its purest form, represents a diamond in its uncut, unfaceted, and unpolished state, distinguishing it from polished diamonds that undergo multiple stages of processing to achieve their final shape.

"In recent years, Polki jewellery has gained immense popularity worldwide and is often seen on the red carpet," said Anindita.

Polkis are one of the oldest forms of cut diamonds, originating in India long before western cutting methods were born. In the last few years, a handful of Bollywood celebrities have been spotted wearing lavish polki statement pieces in their weddings, making it a global hype.

Despite its immense potential, the growth of the jewellery industry in the country has been hindered by government policies and the grey areas in the market. Avi believes that Jarwa House's commitment to utmost transparency, brilliant craftsmanship, and top-notch customer service sets them apart, establishing a reliable name in this sector.

The client service of this jewellery house is top-notch. "If someone buys a product from us, they get lifelong after service. From polishing to repair, we provide them with every care possible. Moreover, we also have an exchange policy," said Anindita.

The brand is also open to customisation, always welcoming its clients to share their visions that they bring to life.

