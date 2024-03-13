Bangladeshi Model Azra Mahmood shares her experience of attending Paris Fashion Week

Popular Bangladeshi model, choreographer, and stylist Azra Mahmood and her husband Dewan Muhammad Sajid Afzal, CEO of Shanta Lifestyle, attended the Mugler show at Paris Fashion Week as guests of Thierry Mugler's VIP and Media Relations Lead Aida Mehnaz.

Global fashion brand Thierry Mugler's new Fall 2024-25 collection was presented in the first week of March. The fashion show was held at the iconic Lycée Carnot School in Paris.

Azra Mahmood stated that the school's architectural splendor provided a fitting backdrop for Mugler's captivating presentation. Standing in such a setting and watching a Mugler show at a major event like Paris Fashion Week is a completely different experience for me.

"Knowing Mugler's penchant for bold experimentation with solid colours, particularly shades of black, my husband and I opted for attire reflecting this aesthetic," she said.

Mugler's fashion show unfolded as a theatrical spectacle, deviating from conventional runway presentations. Forty-one models graced the catwalk, initially emerging in groups as curtains gradually unveiled the majestic hall of the Lycée Carnot School. Mugler's signature bold and feminine style shone through, highlighted by the predominant use of black, complemented by accents of red and unexpected prints.

She also mentioned the show's culmination saw all models returning to the runway, unveiling the backstage to the audience a poignant gesture honouring the often-overlooked contributors behind the scenes.

"The seamless execution of the event captured everyone's attention, transcending the presence of VIPs and celebrities in the front row, a testament to Mugler's captivating vision," she added.

According to Azra the presence of celebrities such as Mia Khalifa, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Korean superstar Junghua further elevated the ambiance of the event.

"For me, attending wasn't just about witnessing fashion; it was an opportunity to gain insight into the intricacies of such grand productions and how they differ from those in my home country," she said.

She later added Mugler's ability to maintain an aura of mystery without overt branding was striking. The punctuality of the show, starting and ending precisely on time, underscored a level of professionalism often overlooked by some of our designers.

