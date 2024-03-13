Telling stories to bridge immersive engagement: Ananda Chowdhury

Organised by Brand Practitioners Bangladesh and presented by YELLOW, an exclusive event titled Fashion & Lifestyle Marketing Fest was held at Westin Hotel, Dhaka on Saturday (9 March). The event was powered by HERLAN & BYD Bangladesh.

The event united key industry players like Entrepreneurs, MDs, CEOs, CMOs, supply chain heads, brand managers, fashion and digital marketers, creative directors, Content Creators, Fashion Market Researchers, Fashion influencers, Fashion Buyers Agency professionals and academicians.

The Fashion & Lifestyle fest provided a unique platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and empowerment, reads a press release.

ASSEN's Founder and CEO Ananda Chowdhury attended the event as a keynote speaker. ASSEN has marketed for YELLOW in recent times and is helping the brand to market their products in a unique manner.

Ananda spoke about what distinguishes ASSEN in providing experiential marketing services for fashion and lifestyle brands, and how it contributes to brand success.

"Immersive engagement sparks consumer fervour," Ananda said in the keynote. "In the realm of marketing, the landscape is ever-evolving, and in this age of digital saturation, capturing the attention of consumers requires innovation and creativity."

At its core, immersive engagement revolves around creating interactive brand experiences. Brands that excel in immersive engagement immerse their audience in a world where they are not just spectators but active participants.

"The goal is to captivate the audience and make them an integral part of the brand's narrative," he added.

Authentic storytelling is the cornerstone of any successful marketing campaign. Brands that master the art of authentic storytelling weave narratives that resonate on a deeper level. It goes beyond mere product features. By sharing real stories that reflect these values, brands can forge lasting emotional bonds with their audience, fostering loyalty and trust.

"A multi-sensory approach to marketing goes beyond the visual and auditory realms, engaging all five senses to create a truly immersive experience." he said.

By harnessing its power, brands can create moments that linger in the minds of consumers long after the experience is over.

Through digital integration, brands that seamlessly combine online and offline elements create a unified brand experience that transcends traditional boundaries.

"In a world where everything is accessible at the click of a button, exclusivity holds a special allure. Exclusive experiences offer consumers a taste of luxury and prestige," Ananda opined. Brands reward their most loyal customers by granting access to these exclusive events.

Then, positive associations can set a brand apart from its competitors, driving preference and loyalty among consumers. Immersive engagement is a philosophy that puts the consumer at the center of the brand experience.

Another crucial point that Ananda touched was what distinguishes ASSEN in providing experiential marketing services for fashion and lifestyle brands, and how does it contribute to brand success?

"Unlike traditional celebrities, micro-influencers boast smaller but highly engaged followings within specific interest areas. Through partnership with these influencers, brands can achieve authentic representation," Ananda said.

The integration of direct purchasing options on social media platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest has revolutionized the way consumers shop online. With a simple tap or click, users can now seamlessly transition from browsing product images to making purchases without ever leaving their favorite social apps.

Virtual experience offers brands the opportunity to reach a wider audience while providing attendees with a unique and interactive experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Then, by leveraging AI algorithms to analyse user data and behaviour, brands can better understand individual preferences and anticipate their needs.

User-generated content has emerged as a powerful tool for brands, in an era dominated by social media. Brands can tap into the creativity and influence of their loyal fan base through its use.

QR codes have experienced a resurgence in popularity as a versatile marketing tool, with the rise of contactless interactions and mobile technology.

ASSEN's unique approach to experiential marketing for fashion and lifestyle brands further emphasizes the importance of authenticity and micro-influencer partnerships in achieving genuine representation and engagement.

As we move forward, it's evident that brands must continue to innovate and adapt, leveraging the power of immersive engagement to create memorable experiences that resonate with consumers in an increasingly digital world. By doing so, they can not only drive brand success but also foster long-term relationships built on trust, loyalty, and mutual value.