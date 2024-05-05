EWU organises Inter-University Capital Market Investment Competition

The Investment and Finance Club of East-West University (EWU) organised the first "NeXTor" (Next Investor) 2024 Inter-University Capital Market Investment Competition.

The competition lasted for three months and saw participation from 732 students from 244 teams representing 22 universities in the country, reads a press release.

The competition included five workshops and four rounds. It provided an opportunity for students to learn about investment knowledge, strategic investment skills, and stock market trading mechanisms.

The competition ended with a closing and prize-giving ceremony on May 5th, 2024 at the 'Manzur Elahi' Auditorium in EWU. Seven finalist teams from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Professionals, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), BRAC University, North South University, and East West University presented their portfolios to the judges to be selected as winners. Team Dhaka University emerged as the champions, followed by Team Bangladesh University of Professionals and Team North South University as the first and second runners-up, respectively. The City Brokerage Limited provided the winners with the trophy, certificates, and internship facilities.

The ceremony was graced by Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, as the Chief Guest. Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and a former governor of Bangladesh Bank, was the Program Chair. Professor Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor of EWU, and Misbah Uddin Affan Yusuf, Managing Director & CEO of City Brokerage Limited, attended as special guests of the ceremony. The Moderator of the Investment and Finance Club, Mr. Leo Vashkor Dewri, gave his closing remarks and vote of thanks to all participants, sponsors, and partners of the event.