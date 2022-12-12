EWU holds public lecture on 'The Role of Nature in Economic Development'

The Department of Economics, East West University (EWU) organised a public lecture titled "The Role of Nature in Economic Development" by renowned economist Sir Partha Dasgupta, Frank Ramsey Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of Cambridge on Sunday (11 December).

Sir Partha Dasgupta's body of work on the Economics of Poverty and Nutrition, Environmental Economics, Economic Measurement and Economics of Knowledge has received global acclaim and international accolades.

In his lecture, Sir Partha Dasgupta addressed the importance of keeping a balance between nature and global production and how crucial it is to measure the regulatory and maintenance services of the natural ecosystem, reads a press release.

He further stressed that the externalities on nature may be offset if we appropriately value nature and reflect it through the correct pricing strategy.

The session was chaired by Professor AK Enamul Haque, Dean, Faculty of Business and Economics, EWU.

The lecture was attended by Professor EWU Academic Adviser Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, Department of Business Administration Professor-cum-Adviser Dr Abul HMG Azam, Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, and Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Research Director Dr Khondakar Golam Moyazzem, among others.

The lecture was followed by a lively and interactive Question and Answering session where complex policy issues were discussed.