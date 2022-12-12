EWU holds public lecture on 'The Role of Nature in Economic Development'

Corporates

Press Release
12 December, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 02:08 pm

Related News

EWU holds public lecture on 'The Role of Nature in Economic Development'

Press Release
12 December, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 02:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Economics, East West University (EWU) organised a public lecture titled "The Role of Nature in Economic Development" by renowned economist Sir Partha Dasgupta, Frank Ramsey Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of Cambridge on Sunday (11 December).

Sir Partha Dasgupta's body of work on the Economics of Poverty and Nutrition, Environmental Economics, Economic Measurement and Economics of Knowledge has received global acclaim and international accolades.

In his lecture, Sir Partha Dasgupta addressed the importance of keeping a balance between nature and global production and how crucial it is to measure the regulatory and maintenance services of the natural ecosystem, reads a press release.

He further stressed that the externalities on nature may be offset if we appropriately value nature and reflect it through the correct pricing strategy.

The session was chaired by Professor AK Enamul Haque, Dean, Faculty of Business and Economics, EWU.

The lecture was attended by Professor EWU Academic Adviser Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, Department of Business Administration Professor-cum-Adviser Dr Abul HMG Azam, Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, and Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Research Director Dr Khondakar Golam Moyazzem, among others.

The lecture was followed by a lively and interactive Question and Answering session where complex policy issues were discussed.

East West University (EWU) / EWU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

6h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

2h | TBS Insight
Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

2h | TBS World
Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

4h | TBS Insight
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

18h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis