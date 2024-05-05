University of Asia Pacific holds 10th Convocation

Dr. Md. Taher Abu Saif, Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell Professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was present as the Conference Speaker

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 10th Convocation of University of Asia Pacific (UAP) was held on 04 May 2024 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh–China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), read a press release.

Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Adviser to the Prime Minister, conferred the degrees on the new graduates on behalf of the Hon'ble Chancellor of UAP, President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Dr. Md. Taher Abu Saif, Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell Professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was present as the Conference Speaker.

A total of 5977 graduates and postgraduates have been awarded degrees this time, of which 4216 were graduates and 1761 were postgraduates.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alamgir, Chairman (Additional Duty), University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, was present as the special guest.

Among others, the chairperson of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Architect Mahbuba Haque, and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan congratulated the students in their speeches.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr. Md. Sultan Mahmud, delivered the welcome speech, and Brigadier General (Retd.) Prof. Dr. A K M Nazrul Islam was the Marshal of the convocation.

Among the awardee students, nine were awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medals, and 55 others were awarded the Vice-Chancellor's Gold Medals.

University of Asia Pacific (UAP) / Convocation

