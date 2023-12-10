Energy regulator chief visits Omera’s LPG terminal, ship in Mongla

Chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), accompanied by senior officials, undertook a visit to the Omera Petroleum Limited LPG Terminal and Omera LPG Ship located in Mongla on 9 December.

This visit was a testament to the BERC's commitment to overseeing and ensuring the highest standards within the energy sector, said a press release.

During the visit, the chairman and officials were provided with an insightful tour of the state-of-the-art facilities at Omera Petroleum Limited. They were introduced to cutting-edge technology, stringent safety protocols, and the company's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability.

The chairman expressed appreciation for the standards of safety, operational efficiency, and adherence to regulatory guidelines observed at the Omera LPG Terminal.

The visit to the Omera LPG Ship further emphasised the company's dedication to maintaining international standards in the handling and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas, said the release.

Omera Petroleum Limited extended its sincere gratitude to the chairman and the senior officials for their visit, their valuable insights, and their commendation of the company's efforts.

