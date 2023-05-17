BERC asks Titas Gas to provide relevant documents of their claim to increase gas prices

Energy

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 10:15 pm

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has asked Titas Gas to submit documents supporting their proposal to have gas volume and prices re-fixed.

The regulatory commission had a meeting with Titas Gas officials at its headquarters in Kawran bazar on Wednesday (17 May), BERC Chairman Nurul Amin told The Business Standard.

Titas wants 47% hike in non-metred domestic gas bills

Earlier on 2 May, Titas Gas submitted a proposal to the regulatory commission requesting to increase gas volume for non-metred domestic users claiming they are burning 39% to 47% additional gas than the volume fixed which would increase monthly gas bills of double burners by Tk512.

Currently, the country's largest gas distributor, officially known as Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, charges Tk990 monthly for a single burner and Tk1,080 for a double burner. 

