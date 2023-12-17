Omera Petroleum, Bangla Trac forge alliance to introduce propane-based generators in Bangladesh

Omera Petroleum Limited, a leading entity in Bangladesh's LPG sector, has partnered with Bangla Trac Limited (BTL), the authorised Caterpillar INC. USA dealer in Bangladesh operating as BanglaCAT, to introduce a line of LPG-based generators powered by propane.

This collaboration aims to unveil LPG-based captive generators with an impressive electricity generation capacity of up to 2 MW, reads a press release.

BanglaCAT commits to providing comprehensive customer support, including maintenance services and technical assistance, ensuring smooth operation and maximum satisfaction for users of these advanced LPG generators.

Omera Petroleum Limited, leveraging its robust propane infrastructure nationwide, pledges to ensure a consistent and secure supply of propane to BanglaCAT's generator users throughout the year.

Additionally, Omera will offer after-sales support on propane, meticulous propane/LPG testing in its cutting-edge LPG Lab, year-round safety audits, and an unwavering dedication to excellence.

For inquiries about Propane generators, customers can contact BanglaCAT at 16448, while those seeking information on Propane supply can reach Omera Petroleum Limited at 16797.

CEO of Omera Petroleum Limited, Tanzeem Chowdhury, expressed the company's commitment to innovative and sustainable propane solutions for industrial LPG customers. He highlighted the collaboration's potential to revolutionize the propane generator market, offering substantial operational savings of up to 30% compared to diesel. Chowdhury emphasized Omera's assurance of consistent propane supply across Bangladesh throughout the year.

He said, "Our strategic partnership with Bangla Trac Limited reflects our steadfast dedication to providing innovative and sustainable Propane solutions to our esteemed Industrial LPG customers. By amalgamating Omera's expertise in the LPG sector with BanglaCAT's proficiency in power generation solutions, we aspire to revolutionize the propane generator market, propelling Bangladesh towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. Industries employing LPG generators can anticipate a remarkable 30% operational savings compared to diesel, coupled with Omera's assurance of consistent propane supply round the year, anywhere in Bangladesh."

Echoing this sentiment, Iqbal Husain, CEO of Bangla Trac Limited, conveyed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising their dedication to delivering cutting-edge captive power solutions that add lasting value for customers and the environment.

He said, "Bangla Trac Limited is thrilled to unite with Omera in advancing the market for propane-based power generators. This partnership epitomizes our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge captive power solutions, envisaging lasting value for our customers and the environment."

This significant collaboration between Omera Petroleum Limited and Bangla Trac Limited underscores a collective commitment to pioneering cleaner, more competitive energy solutions in Bangladesh. Together, these industry leaders are poised to redefine the landscape of energy generation, ushering in a new era of sustainability and innovation.