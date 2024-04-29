Regulatory guidelines on cards for safe use of LPG: BERC chairman

The discussion addressed regulatory hurdles faced by operators and explored the health and safety implications of LPG

Omera, the country&#039;s leading LPG operator, organised the discussion titled &quot;The Impact of LPG as Clean Fuel on Health and Safety&quot;, at its headquarters in the city on Monday (29 April). Photo: UNB
Omera, the country's leading LPG operator, organised the discussion titled "The Impact of LPG as Clean Fuel on Health and Safety", at its headquarters in the city on Monday (29 April). Photo: UNB

Rules and guidelines will be formulated to make the use of LPG cylinders safe, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Chairman Nurul Amin said today (29 April).

"The LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) sector has unlimited potential. In order to create responsibility as well as awareness, the sector-wise planning is very important," he said addressing a discussion meeting. 

Omera, the country's leading LPG operator, organised the discussion titled "The Impact of LPG as Clean Fuel on Health and Safety", at its headquarters in the city.

The discussion delved into the current growth of Bangladesh's LPG sector, addressed regulatory hurdles faced by operators, and explored the health and safety implications of LPG.

Mentioning that there is a huge market for LPG in the country, the BERC chairman said, "Earlier we used to see fish markets in villages, later we saw tree markets. Now we see LPG markets in rural areas."

He announced that BERC will organise a workshop with stakeholders, businessmen and others related to the sector.

During the meeting, speakers said the impact of LPG on the environment and health is profound and positive. In comparison to other fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, LPG emits significantly fewer pollutants, with CO2 emissions being 33% less than coal and 12% less than oil.

Furthermore, they said LPG combustion does not produce smoke, making it a cleaner option for indoor and outdoor use.

In terms of environmental conservation, just one metric ton of LPG can save the equivalent of 47 full-grown trees, highlighting its role in mitigating deforestation, they observed.

