Edison Real Estate Limited signs bilateral agreement with Mazada Group

Corporates

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 06:45 pm

A signing ceremony was held at the head office of Edison Real Estate Limited marking the occasion

A bilateral agreement was signed between Edison Real Estate Limited and Mazada Group on Thursday.

A signing ceremony was held at the head office of Edison Real Estate Limited marking the occasion, said an Edition Group press release.

Chairman of Edison Group Aminur Rashid, Chief Business Officer Ahmed Pasha, Chief Operating Officer SM Sahidul Karim along with senior officials of Edison Real Estate and Vice Chairman of Mazada Group Brig Gen (Retd) Deedar A Chowdhury, Managing Director Rejaul Karim Sohel, Deputy Managing Director Shamsun Nahar, Financial Advisor Md Liaquat and other personnel from the two companies were present during the ceremony.

Edison Real Estate Limited / Mazada Group

