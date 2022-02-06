SFIL signs MoU with Edison Real Estate

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 04:06 pm

Strategic Finance and Investments Limited (SFIL) recently signed a MoU with Edison Real Estate Ltd for home loan financing. 

Under the agreement, SFIL will finance the customers who will purchase flat or commercial space from Edison Real Estate. SFIL will also provide a preferential rate and fee to the customers, read a press release.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director and CEO of SFIL, and S M Sahedul Karim Munna, CEO of Edison Real Estate Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Tamim Marzan Huda, deputy managing director; Imran Parvez, branch in charge of principal branch from SFIL; and Ahmed Pasha, chief business officer; advisor Fakhrul Islam; Joyanta Prasad Roy, head of sales; and Sabbir Rahman Sakib, head of finance from Edison Real Estate Ltd were present on the occasion.

