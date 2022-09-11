Industry experts join Edison Real Estate team 

11 September, 2022, 03:35 pm
Industry experts join Edison Real Estate team 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Edison Real Estate is strengthened with the recent joining of Masud Alam and Md Amenur Rashid, two highly skilled and experienced real estate professionals. 

They are currently leading supply chain and project management and construction divisions respectively aiming to make these crucial departments as centres of excellence, reads a press release issued on Sunday.

In 25 years of decorated career, Alam curated several important roles in prominent developers like Advance Development and Technologies Ltd, Asset Developments and Holdings Ltd, and Alliance Resources Ltd.

Prior to joining Edison Real Estate Rashid was head of constructions at Rangs Properties Ltd. 

He also served Shanta Holdings Ltd for a long haul in multiple key positions.
 

Edison Real Estate Limited

