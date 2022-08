Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has observed the National Mourning Day and 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, paid tribute to Bangabandhu by hoisting the national flag half-mast at the bank's corporate head office in the city, reads a press release.

Senior management of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) was also present in the observance.