EBL hosts 'Joyee Graduation Ceremony' of women entrepreneurs

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 12:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) hosted Joyee Graduation Ceremony at its head office in the city's Gulshan area today (12 May).

The first batch of Joyee graduates attended the exclusive 6-month women entrepreneurs' development program jointly organised by EBL and Prerona Foundation, reads a press release.

The graduation certificates were handed over by the managing director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar and the CEO of Prerona Foundation Md Azizur Rahman FCS.

"EBL Women Banking is committed to harness and develop skillsets of women entrepreneurs for their sustainable growth. Joyee program is designed to help women entrepreneurs' access to various schemes of finance, training, mentoring, networking and business support services to overcome existential barriers in the emerging markets," Ali Reza said.

Azizur from Prerona Foundation, said "Along with the various initiatives and plans of the government to increase the participation of women entrepreneurs in the economy, we are happy to take this step jointly with Eastern Bank Ltd as a part of non-governmental organisations and civil society. Prerona Foundation aims to ensure the involvement of women in the national economy and create a favourable environment for women entrepreneurs through this program."

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business; Sarmin Atik, head of Liability and Wealth Management, Tanzeri Hoque, head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL; COO of Prerona Foundation Ahmed Raihan Ahsanullah; strategic consultant of MGM Consultancy Ltd Melita Mehjabeen along with senior officials from concerned organisations were also present on the occasion.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Graphics: TBS

