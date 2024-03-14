The women entrepreneurs at jute product fair-2024

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 07:51 pm

The women entrepreneurs at jute product fair-2024

Organised by the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, the fair has seen participation from a good number of women entrepreneurs.

A three-day multipurpose jute product fair-2024 has kicked off at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on the occasion of the National Jute Day-2024.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

This year, the day was celebrated with the theme of "Bangabandhur Sonar Desh, Smart Pat Shilper Bangladesh" (Bangabandhu's golden country to be Bangladesh with smart jute industries).

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Organised by the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, the fair has seen participation from a  good number of women entrepreneurs.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
