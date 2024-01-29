EBL, Grameenphone sign strategic alliance agreement

EBL, Grameenphone sign strategic alliance agreement

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) signed a strategic alliance agreement with Grameenphone at GP House in Dhaka recently.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) and Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO, Grameenphone signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release. 

Under the agreement, Grameenphone will deliver ICT services and solutions to EBL and help expand future ICT initiatives and automation of the bank particularly the SkyBanking App.

EBL Head of Cards Tasnim Hussain, Head of Digital Banking Amin Md. Mehedi Hasan, Head of Technology Development and Transaction Sanjit Dutta, Head of Products and Projects- Digital Banking Md. Ariful Hoque; Unit Head, Projects and Market Communications Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain; Grameenphone  Head of Product Partnership and Operations Arvid Chowdhury, Head of Government and Strategic Business Nurul Ferdous Musanna , Head of Emerging Accounts S. M Zahadul Arafin, Head of Large3 Md. Rajib Khan and Head of Emerging Dhaka North Sougata Biswas were present among others.

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) / Grameenphone

