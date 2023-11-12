EBL and Courtside sign agreement

Today Eastern Bank Limited signed an agreement with Chef's Table Courtside to provide special discounts for EBL card holders.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern BankPLC (EBL) and Wahid Sorwar, Manager, Business development of Courtside exchanged documents after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently.

Under the deal EBL cardholders will enjoy a special discount at Courtside, a popular food court in the city. Farzana Qader, Senior Manager- Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL, and Md Sohel Rana, Senior Business development Officer of Courtside were present on the occasion.