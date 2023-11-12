EBL and Courtside sign agreement

Corporates

Press Release
12 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 05:07 pm

Related News

EBL and Courtside sign agreement

Press Release
12 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 05:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Today Eastern Bank Limited signed an agreement with Chef's Table Courtside to provide special discounts for EBL card holders.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern BankPLC (EBL) and Wahid Sorwar, Manager, Business development of Courtside exchanged documents after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently.

Under the deal EBL cardholders will enjoy a special discount at Courtside, a popular food court in the city. Farzana Qader, Senior Manager- Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL, and Md Sohel Rana, Senior Business development Officer of Courtside were present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / Chef's Table Courtside

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

52m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

32m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

47m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World